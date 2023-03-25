Trust Co. of Oklahoma Cuts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,266,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $240.50 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $277.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

