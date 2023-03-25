Trust Co. of Oklahoma Makes New Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 156.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $704,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.47.

SIVB opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.97. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,701 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

