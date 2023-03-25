Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 161 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $97.49 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $136.04. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.32.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

