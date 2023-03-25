Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 207 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in LKQ were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,320 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,561,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $686,572,000 after acquiring an additional 52,871 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 10.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,735,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of LKQ opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $59.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.76%.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.