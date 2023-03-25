Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 207 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in LKQ were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,320 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,561,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $686,572,000 after acquiring an additional 52,871 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 10.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,735,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LKQ opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $59.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.76%.
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
