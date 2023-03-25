Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 453.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.62.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $329.48 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $453.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total transaction of $1,442,768.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,366,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

