UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Position Lowered by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 550.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 87.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.30. The stock had a trading volume of 235,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,541. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.10. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.70.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.37. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UFPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 13,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,099,601.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,046 shares in the company, valued at $10,280,493.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $790,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,545 shares in the company, valued at $29,284,171.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 13,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,099,601.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,280,493.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,591 shares of company stock worth $7,106,975 over the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.