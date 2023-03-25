Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $9.95 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average of $102.65. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
