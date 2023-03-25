Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 292 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 0.4% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IJT opened at $106.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $129.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.95.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.