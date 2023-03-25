Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $183.69

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $183.69 and last traded at $185.38, with a volume of 2091305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

