UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,335 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $832,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,340 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $537,996,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,400,252,000 after buying an additional 1,047,892 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $475.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

