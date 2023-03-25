Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 281.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 648,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,920,000 after buying an additional 27,863 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter.

VCR stock opened at $239.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $213.73 and a twelve month high of $317.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.65.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

