Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $58.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

