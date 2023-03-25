Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $81,123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,136,000 after acquiring an additional 263,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 377,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,011,000 after acquiring an additional 250,883 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $105.63 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $126.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.