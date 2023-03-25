Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Raised by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $241.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

