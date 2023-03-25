Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 484.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $363.56 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.80. The firm has a market cap of $271.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

