Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $196.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The company has a market cap of $269.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

