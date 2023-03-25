Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WJ Interests LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 264,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 401,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 75,503 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.46. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

