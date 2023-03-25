Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0210 on Top Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. Velas has a market capitalization of $50.93 million and $1.02 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00060666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00040670 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017992 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,429,448,782 coins and its circulating supply is 2,430,238,531 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.