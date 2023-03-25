Venus One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.67 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Venus has a total market cap of $69.89 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can now be bought for approximately $4.72 or 0.00017338 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00329231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,031.03 or 0.25752168 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010058 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus’ launch date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,808,779 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

