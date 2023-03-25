Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.03. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 271.11% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 952,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals



Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a dermatology therapeutics company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include Pipeline VP-102, Pipeline VP-103, and Pipeline VP-315. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Featured Stories

