Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VSTO. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

VSTO stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 44,511 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $4,967,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

