Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 760 ($9.33) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VTY. Liberum Capital restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.67) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 987 ($12.12) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistry Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 796.50 ($9.78).

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 722.50 ($8.87) on Friday. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 502 ($6.16) and a one year high of GBX 993 ($12.19). The company has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 768.62, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 768.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 683.24.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.21) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000,000 ($7,368,291.78). Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

