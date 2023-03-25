Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VNO. Citigroup lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.11.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE VNO opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $47.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,451.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 97,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 93,440 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

