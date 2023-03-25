VRES Trading Up 16.3% This Week (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, VRES has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. VRES has a total market cap of $82.57 million and $3,732.62 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can now be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VRES Token Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03400932 USD and is down -9.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,457.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

