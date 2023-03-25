Waltonchain Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $15.94 million and $642,114.61 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,087,251 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,039 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

Waltonchain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

