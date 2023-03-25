Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $241.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

