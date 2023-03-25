Wells Fargo & Company Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $142.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NKE. UBS Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.07.

NYSE:NKE opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after buying an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after acquiring an additional 682,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,612,331,000 after acquiring an additional 133,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,028,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

