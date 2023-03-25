Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.95 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 60.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $56.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

