Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 202.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SYK opened at $276.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $284.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.35 and its 200-day moving average is $240.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

