Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $3.70 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Shares of DD stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.31. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

