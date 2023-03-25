Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $2 Million Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 860.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $44,438.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,763,445.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $44,438.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,763,445.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,264 shares of company stock valued at $18,933,937. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $114.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.80 and its 200 day moving average is $107.50. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $134.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.