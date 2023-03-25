Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 1,693 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $397.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $402.68 and a 200 day moving average of $392.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

