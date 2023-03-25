Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $1.71 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $23,915,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 590,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,079,000 after buying an additional 284,378 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,314,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.1 %

BJ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

BJ opened at $75.18 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.