Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires 787 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of America Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

BAC stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $44.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $217.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

