Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 53 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 24,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,946,094,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $217.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.