Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,017.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SUSA opened at $84.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $99.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.78.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.