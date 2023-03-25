Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Invests $201,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.35, for a total transaction of $321,268.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,413 shares in the company, valued at $23,918,525.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

NOW opened at $432.90 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $443.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.46.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

