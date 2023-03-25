Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.