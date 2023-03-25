Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases 11,719 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

