Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 70 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $190.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.97. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $190.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 905.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,573,274 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Cowen lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.