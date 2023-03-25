Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 364,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,378,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,587,000 after buying an additional 163,750 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 31,560,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,993,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,700,000 after purchasing an additional 317,458 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $348,189,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

