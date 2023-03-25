WJ Interests LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,355,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.09.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
