WJ Interests LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,328,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.05.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

