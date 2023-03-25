WJ Interests LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Walmart makes up approximately 0.2% of WJ Interests LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.80. 7,584,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,369,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

