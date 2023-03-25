Wolfe Research Lowers Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) to Market Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OSH. William Blair downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Shares of OSH opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.22.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The firm had revenue of $577.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 17,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $507,392.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 528,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,270,819.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 17,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $507,392.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 528,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,270,819.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $233,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 460,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,063,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 813,105 shares of company stock worth $27,758,804 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth $5,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

