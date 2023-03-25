XDC Network 1-Day Volume Hits $4.29 Million (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, XDC Network has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One XDC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XDC Network has a market cap of $532.27 million and $4.29 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00332448 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,148.16 or 0.26003806 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010156 BTC.

About XDC Network

XDC Network’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,824,173,962 coins. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XDC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

