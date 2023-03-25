Xuefeng Chen Sells 2,500 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) Director Xuefeng Chen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total value of C$24,625.00.

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$9.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.41 and a 1 year high of C$10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DPM. National Bankshares upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

