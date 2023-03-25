XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) vs. Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) and XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cannabis Sativa and XWELL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -0.90 XWELL $73.73 million 0.47 $3.35 million ($0.17) -2.16

XWELL has higher revenue and earnings than Cannabis Sativa. XWELL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cannabis Sativa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannabis Sativa 0 0 0 0 N/A XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cannabis Sativa and XWELL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

XWELL has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 307.61%. Given XWELL’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XWELL is more favorable than Cannabis Sativa.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of XWELL shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Cannabis Sativa shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of XWELL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cannabis Sativa and XWELL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07%

Summary

Cannabis Sativa beats XWELL on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cannabis Sativa

(Get Rating)

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain, Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC, Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face, Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion, and Lip Garden, an emollient balm. The firm’s brands include Prestocorp, GK Manufacturing, iBudtender, Wild Earth Naturals, Ecuadorian Sativa and CTA, Patented Cannabis Lozenge, hi Brands International, White Rabbit Brand, and Virgin Mary Jane Brand. Cannabis Sativa was founded on November 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Mesquite, NV.

About XWELL

(Get Rating)

XWELL, Inc. provides global travel health and wellness services. It operates through the following segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and Corporate and Other. The XpresSpa segment offers travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment deals with diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public. The Treat segment consists of access to integrated care which can seamlessly fit into a post-pandemic world and is designed to deliver on-demand access to integrated healthcare through technology and personalized services, positioned for a traveler to access health care, records and real-time information all in one place. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb on January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.