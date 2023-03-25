XYO (XYO) Market Cap Tops $65.91 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $65.91 million and approximately $918,474.73 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00030208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018640 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00199283 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,537.52 or 0.99985873 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000118 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00518446 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $876,743.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

