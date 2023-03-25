Zacks Research Comments on Halliburton’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Halliburton in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HSBC upped their target price on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $29.60 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.